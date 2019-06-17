Arkansas eliminated from CWS

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Cody Master’s first triple of the season drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, Taylor Floyd held off Arkansas in the ninth and Texas Tech stayed alive in the College World Series with a 5-4 win Monday. The No. 8 national seed Red Raiders (45-19) bounced back from a 5-3 loss to Michigan and play Florida State in an elimination game on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.