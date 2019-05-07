class="post-template-default single single-post postid-383084 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
Athletes Across The Region Look To Qualify For State This Week During District Track

BY Evan Jones | May 7, 2019
As the track season begins to wind down, this week is an important one for area athletes to have strong performances and finish in the top two of their respect events. Recording a 1st or 2nd place finish at districts will result in a trip to Burke Stadium at Omaha for the always heralded State Track and Field Championships. Of course a fast 3rd place time or a solid 3rd place height or distance can get you to Omaha as well, but that top two finish is the goal for the competitors. Here’s a look at the area host sites for this weeks District Track and Field Meets.

District A-3
Dates: May 10, 2019
Site: North Platte High School
Host School: North Platte
Director: Marc Mroczek
Schools Assigned: Creighton Preparatory School
Grand Island
Gretna
Kearney
Lincoln North Star
North Platte
Omaha North
Omaha Northwest

 

District B-5:
Dates: May 9, 2019
Site: Lexington High School
Host School: Lexington
Director: Phil Truax
Schools Assigned: Adams Central
Aurora
Broken Bow
Central City
Hastings
Holdrege
Lexington
Minden
Northwest
York

 

District B-6:
Dates: May 9, 2019
Site: Ogallala High School
Host School: Ogallala
Director: Scott Rezac
Schools Assigned: Alliance
Chadron
Cozad
Gering
Gothenburg
McCook
Mitchell
Ogallala
Scottsbluff
Sidney

 

 

District C-6:
Dates: May 9, 2019
Site: Ord, NE
Host School: Ord
Director: Derry Trampe
Schools Assigned: Arcadia/Loup City
Burwell
Centura
Fullerton
Grand Island Central Catholic
Nebraska Christian
Ord
Palmer
Ravenna
St. Paul

 

District C-8:
Dates: May 9, 2019
Site: Southern Valley High School
Host School: Southern Valley
Director: Brandon Marquez
Schools Assigned: Amherst
Cambridge
Elm Creek
Franklin
Gibbon
Kearney Catholic
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
Southern Valley
Southwest

 

District D-5:
Dates: May 10, 2019
Site: Broken Bow High School
Host School: Litchfield
Director: Cannon Blauvelt
Schools Assigned: Anselmo-Merna
Ansley-Litchfield
Central Valley
Elba
Heartland Lutheran
Overton
Pleasanton
Shelton
Spalding Academy
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Twin Loup

 

District D-6:
Dates: May 10, 2019
Site: Sandy Creek
Host School: Lawrence-Nelson
Director: Brian Blevins
Schools Assigned: Axtell
BDS
Deshler
Giltner
Hampton
Harvard
Kenesaw
Lawrence-Nelson
McCool Junction
Red Cloud
Silver Lake
Wilcox-Hildreth

 

District D-7:
Dates: May 10, 2019
Site: Hitchcock County
Host School: Hitchcock County
Director: Mark Brown
Schools Assigned: Alma
Arapahoe
Bertrand
Dundy County-Stratton
Elwood
Eustis-Farnam
Hitchcock County
Loomis
Maywood-Hayes Center
Medicine Valley
Wauneta-Palisade
