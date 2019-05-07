Athletes Across The Region Look To Qualify For State This Week During District Track

As the track season begins to wind down, this week is an important one for area athletes to have strong performances and finish in the top two of their respect events. Recording a 1st or 2nd place finish at districts will result in a trip to Burke Stadium at Omaha for the always heralded State Track and Field Championships. Of course a fast 3rd place time or a solid 3rd place height or distance can get you to Omaha as well, but that top two finish is the goal for the competitors. Here’s a look at the area host sites for this weeks District Track and Field Meets.
|District A-3
|Dates:
|May 10, 2019
|Site:
|North Platte High School
|Host School:
|North Platte
|Director:
|Marc Mroczek
|Schools Assigned:
|Creighton Preparatory School
Grand Island
Gretna
Kearney
Lincoln North Star
North Platte
Omaha North
Omaha Northwest
|District B-5:
|Dates:
|May 9, 2019
|Site:
|Lexington High School
|Host School:
|Lexington
|Director:
|Phil Truax
|Schools Assigned:
|Adams Central
Aurora
Broken Bow
Central City
Hastings
Holdrege
Lexington
Minden
Northwest
York
|District B-6:
|Dates:
|May 9, 2019
|Site:
|Ogallala High School
|Host School:
|Ogallala
|Director:
|Scott Rezac
|Schools Assigned:
|Alliance
Chadron
Cozad
Gering
Gothenburg
McCook
Mitchell
Ogallala
Scottsbluff
Sidney
|District C-6:
|Dates:
|May 9, 2019
|Site:
|Ord, NE
|Host School:
|Ord
|Director:
|Derry Trampe
|Schools Assigned:
|Arcadia/Loup City
Burwell
Centura
Fullerton
Grand Island Central Catholic
Nebraska Christian
Ord
Palmer
Ravenna
St. Paul
|District C-8:
|Dates:
|May 9, 2019
|Site:
|Southern Valley High School
|Host School:
|Southern Valley
|Director:
|Brandon Marquez
|Schools Assigned:
|Amherst
Cambridge
Elm Creek
Franklin
Gibbon
Kearney Catholic
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
Southern Valley
Southwest
|District D-5:
|Dates:
|May 10, 2019
|Site:
|Broken Bow High School
|Host School:
|Litchfield
|Director:
|Cannon Blauvelt
|Schools Assigned:
|Anselmo-Merna
Ansley-Litchfield
Central Valley
Elba
Heartland Lutheran
Overton
Pleasanton
Shelton
Spalding Academy
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Twin Loup
|District D-6:
|Dates:
|May 10, 2019
|Site:
|Sandy Creek
|Host School:
|Lawrence-Nelson
|Director:
|Brian Blevins
|Schools Assigned:
|Axtell
BDS
Deshler
Giltner
Hampton
Harvard
Kenesaw
Lawrence-Nelson
McCool Junction
Red Cloud
Silver Lake
Wilcox-Hildreth
|District D-7:
|Dates:
|May 10, 2019
|Site:
|Hitchcock County
|Host School:
|Hitchcock County
|Director:
|Mark Brown
|Schools Assigned:
|Alma
Arapahoe
Bertrand
Dundy County-Stratton
Elwood
Eustis-Farnam
Hitchcock County
Loomis
Maywood-Hayes Center
Medicine Valley
Wauneta-Palisade