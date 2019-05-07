Athletes Across The Region Look To Qualify For State This Week During District Track

As the track season begins to wind down, this week is an important one for area athletes to have strong performances and finish in the top two of their respect events. Recording a 1st or 2nd place finish at districts will result in a trip to Burke Stadium at Omaha for the always heralded State Track and Field Championships. Of course a fast 3rd place time or a solid 3rd place height or distance can get you to Omaha as well, but that top two finish is the goal for the competitors. Here’s a look at the area host sites for this weeks District Track and Field Meets.

District A-3 Dates: May 10, 2019 Site: North Platte High School Host School: North Platte Director: Marc Mroczek Schools Assigned: Creighton Preparatory School

Grand Island

Gretna

Kearney

Lincoln North Star

North Platte

Omaha North

Omaha Northwest

District B-5: Dates: May 9, 2019 Site: Lexington High School Host School: Lexington Director: Phil Truax Schools Assigned: Adams Central

Aurora

Broken Bow

Central City

Hastings

Holdrege

Lexington

Minden

Northwest

York

District B-6: Dates: May 9, 2019 Site: Ogallala High School Host School: Ogallala Director: Scott Rezac Schools Assigned: Alliance

Chadron

Cozad

Gering

Gothenburg

McCook

Mitchell

Ogallala

Scottsbluff

Sidney

District C-6: Dates: May 9, 2019 Site: Ord, NE Host School: Ord Director: Derry Trampe Schools Assigned: Arcadia/Loup City

Burwell

Centura

Fullerton

Grand Island Central Catholic

Nebraska Christian

Ord

Palmer

Ravenna

St. Paul

District C-8: Dates: May 9, 2019 Site: Southern Valley High School Host School: Southern Valley Director: Brandon Marquez Schools Assigned: Amherst

Cambridge

Elm Creek

Franklin

Gibbon

Kearney Catholic

South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

Southern Valley

Southwest

District D-5: Dates: May 10, 2019 Site: Broken Bow High School Host School: Litchfield Director: Cannon Blauvelt Schools Assigned: Anselmo-Merna

Ansley-Litchfield

Central Valley

Elba

Heartland Lutheran

Overton

Pleasanton

Shelton

Spalding Academy

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Twin Loup

District D-6: Dates: May 10, 2019 Site: Sandy Creek Host School: Lawrence-Nelson Director: Brian Blevins Schools Assigned: Axtell

BDS

Deshler

Giltner

Hampton

Harvard

Kenesaw

Lawrence-Nelson

McCool Junction

Red Cloud

Silver Lake

Wilcox-Hildreth