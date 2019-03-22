ATV rider injured in accident

North Platte, Neb. — A man on a four-wheel ATV received serious injuries in a rollover on U.S. Highway 30 just west of North Platte. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was notified by a caller that a wreck occurred Thursday about 7 p.m. on Rodeo Road near North Webster Avenue. The all-terrain vehicle was westbound at the time. Deputies and North Platte Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

The driver was identified as 27 year old Steven Conway of North Platte. Conway was transported to Great Plains Health and later flown to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney with life threatening injuries.

The investigation indicated the driver raised his hand to wave at a friends and lost control of the machine. The driver was thrown off the four-wheeler onto the road surface.