class="post-template-default single single-post postid-261649 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
(Audio) Amherst at Overton, September 22, 2017 | KRVN Radio

(Audio) Amherst at Overton, September 22, 2017

BY Brandon Benitz | September 23, 2017
Home News Podcasts
(Audio) Amherst at Overton, September 22, 2017

Caleb Moore ran for 114 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Ryan Lauby rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown, then caught another, to lead the Overton Eagles to a 48-6 victory over Amherst last night.

The Broncos came out strong in the 1st quarter, aiming to spoil Overton’s Parent’s Night, as Amherst scored first on a  15 yard pass from Trace Baasch to Jarred Ivey. After that, it was all Overton. The Eagles scored 48 unanswered points to end the game with a rolling clock in the 4th quarter.

The Broncos ended up with 0 total yards on the ground while the Eagles racked up 296 yards rushing to go with 61 passing yards.

It was the District #8 opener for both teams. Overton improves to 3-1 on the year, while Amherst falls to 0-4.

To listen to the game, click here.

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments