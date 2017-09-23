(Audio) Amherst at Overton, September 22, 2017

Caleb Moore ran for 114 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Ryan Lauby rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown, then caught another, to lead the Overton Eagles to a 48-6 victory over Amherst last night.

The Broncos came out strong in the 1st quarter, aiming to spoil Overton’s Parent’s Night, as Amherst scored first on a 15 yard pass from Trace Baasch to Jarred Ivey. After that, it was all Overton. The Eagles scored 48 unanswered points to end the game with a rolling clock in the 4th quarter.

The Broncos ended up with 0 total yards on the ground while the Eagles racked up 296 yards rushing to go with 61 passing yards.

It was the District #8 opener for both teams. Overton improves to 3-1 on the year, while Amherst falls to 0-4.

