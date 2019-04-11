(Audio) Ansley-Litchfield To Join FKC

Ansley-Litchfield will be joining the Fort Kearny Conference beginning in the 2019-2020 school year. The move was approved by a unanimous vote of conference officials on Wednesday night. The league was looking to add a new member after Elwood & Eustis Farnam decided to form the Hi-Line Co-Op earlier this year. Both Ansley and Litchfield will join the league as separate member schools for extra curricular activities and then will still compete in sports as Ansley Litchfield. Overton Superindendent Mark Aten who is the FKC Activities director feels this was a good move for everyone involved.

Since becoming a Co-Op Ansley-Litchfield was a member of the Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference. The FKC will be back to 10 members with the addition of Ansley-Litchfield.