(Audio) Axtell Looks To End Season On A Good Note

The Axtell Girls track team will be well represented at the state meet this weekend in Omaha. In all 12 athletes will compete for the Wildcats in Class D. Head coach Brad Nelson spoke with KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen and says its been a strong year for the Cats. Click here for interview.

Those who have qualified for Axtell include.

Erica Bertrand (9)

Caitlin Callan (11)

Camille Fishell (10)

Hannah French (9)

Ayanna Garza (10)

Elizabeth Marcellus (10)

Sophie Mellema (12)

Morgan Miller (9)

Regan Miller (12)

Emme Nickel (11)

Ashley Snell (12)

Kailey Trampe (9)

The Axtell boys also had a great year. They will be represented by the following athletes.

Jarett Bertrand (11)

Lane Bertrand (10)

Tyler Danburg (9)

Braiden Gomez (11)

Zachary Hinrichs (9)

Dustin Klingsporn (9)

Creighton Kring (10)

Lincoln Trent (9)

Action in Classes A & C starts on Friday morning, Classes B & D will start action on Friday afternoon. Click here for the schedule and results.