(Audio) Bauer Ready To Lead UNK Athletics Forward

Kearney-UNK has narrowed its search for its next Director of Athletics. Interim AD Marc Bauer interviewed this week and also met with members of the campus and the media. He gives his reasons on why he feels he should be the person for the job.

Bauer has spent the last 10 months leading the athletic department. He previous was head Wrestling coach at the school. In recent years, attendance and excitement at some Loper activities has dropped. He talks about his plans for improving that.

The school will continue on with interviews and meeting with the other three candidates in the near future and hopes to announce a hire later on this spring.