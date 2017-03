For the 1st since 2008, and the 37th time overall, the Kearney High School Bearcats are making a trip to the NSAA Boys State Basketball tournament. The 21-4 Bearcats earned a trip to state by beating Lincoln Northeast in overtime last week in the A-2 district final in Kearney.

KRVN’s Brandon Benitz spoke with head coach, Drake Beranek, about the week and a half of practice, the upcoming state quarterfinal game against 19-5 Omaha North, and more.

