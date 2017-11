Bertand is headed back to the D1 State Volleyball tournament in Lincoln. The Vikings claimed the District title last week with a win over Crawford. KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen spoke with week with head coach Lisa Mason about their season. Click here to listen. Bertrand will play at 3:30pm on Thursday against Johnson Brock at Lincoln East. That match can be heard on 100.1 FM and KAMI 1580 and krvn.com