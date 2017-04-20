(Audio) Bradley Headed East To Lincoln Southeast

Lexington coach Jonah Bradley accepted the Head Boys Basketball position at Lincoln Southeast this week. He returns to Southeast after being a teacher and the head coach at Lexington this past school year. Bradley, had spent time as an assistant coach at Southeast before taking the job in Lexington. Prior to beginning his teaching and coaching career, Bradley was a standout basketball player at Norfolk High School and Nebraska Wesleyan University.

Bradley holds a bachelor’s degree in education and will be teaching science at Southeast. He is taking over the Southeast program from Jeff Smith, who led the Knights over the past 20 seasons to an overall record of 324-153 and 13 Nebraska Boys State Basketball Championship appearances. Bradley this week spoke with KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen about this decision. He says it wasn’t easy to tell the Minutemen he was leaving.Click here to listen to the interview