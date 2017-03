For the third straight March, Amherst finds itself at the NSAA Boys State Basketball tournament. The Broncos lost in the District Final to Hastings St. Cecilia but earned a trip to state with the wildcard in Class C2. KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen spoke with head coach Bill Giffin this week about the loss in the District Final. Click here to listen to the interview. Thursday’s game at 3:45pm with Neligh/Oakdale can be heard on 93.1 KRVN FM and krvn.com.