(Audio) Buffaloes Headed To State

Elm Creek is headed back to the NSAA State High School basketball tournament after they defeated Emerson Hubbard 50-40 in the D1-1 District Final on Monday night. Head coach Tanner Cavanee feels this is a good accomplishment for his young team.

The Buffaloes who were the FKC regular season champs are 21-3 on the season and will face off against defending State Champion Nebraska City Lourdes who beat Overton in the D1-2 District Final. This year’s trip to Lincoln will be the first for Elm Creek since 2014. The Elm Creek vs Lourdes game can be heard on Thursday morning March 7th at 9am on KAMI Country Legends, 92.7 FM and KRVN.com.