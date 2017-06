Cambridge-Caden Houghtelling of Cambridge recently verbally committed to be a part of Northern Iowa’s 2018 football recruiting class. The 6’5 240 pound prospect unofficially visited North Dakota State, South Dakota State and Wyoming and had also received a scholarship offer from Emporia State. He spoke with KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen about his decision to become a Panther.

Northern Iowa is a member of the Valley Conference and plays at the FCS level. Last year they went 5-6.