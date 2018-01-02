(Audio) Carpenter Plans To Sign With Creighton

Lexington sophomore Kaleb Carpenter verbally committed to play baseball at Creighton while on a recruiting trip to Omaha this weekend. He would be a part of their 2020 recruiting class. Carpenter talks about his big weekend with the Jays.

Carpenter is considered a pitching and outfield prospect and Creighton has told him he will be able to play both as a member of the Bluejays. This past summer Carpenter spent time with both the Pinnacle Bank Junior and Senior baseball teams, and also played in a couple of tournaments with the Omaha and Lincoln Sluggers club team. Carpenter says that’s where Creighton initially saw him play and became interested in him.