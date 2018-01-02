class="post-template-default single single-post postid-281434 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
(Audio) Carpenter Plans To Sign With Creighton

BY Jayson Jorgensen | January 2, 2018
Kaleb Carpenter-KRVN Photo Paul Pack

Lexington sophomore Kaleb Carpenter verbally committed to play baseball at Creighton while on a recruiting trip to Omaha this weekend. He would be a part of their 2020 recruiting class. Carpenter talks about his big weekend with the Jays.

Carpenter is considered a pitching and outfield prospect and Creighton has told him he will be able to play both as a member of the Bluejays. This past summer Carpenter spent time with both the Pinnacle Bank Junior and Senior baseball teams, and also played in a couple of tournaments with the Omaha and Lincoln Sluggers club team. Carpenter says that’s where Creighton initially saw him play and became interested in him.

