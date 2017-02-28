(Audio) Clement Leads The Swedes As They Head Back To Lincoln

SIDNEY – It took the Gothenburg Swedes 88 years, but for the first time since 1928-1929 the Swedes will make consecutive trips to the state tournament in Lincoln. Gothenburg outlasted a game Chadron Cardinal team 53-47 to win the C1-6 district.

On paper, this didn’t look like much of a game. The two teams had met on Jan. 6 when the Swedes won by 20. Chadron had struggled through a nine game losing streak and had a 8-15 record coming into the game. However, Gothenburg coach Roger Koehler told anyone that would listen, that it would be tough district final game.

“They have played a very tough schedule and lost to some good teams,” Koehler said. “We knew they would be athletic, and play good defense.”

The two teams battled throughout a low scoring first half. The Swedes had a 6-5 lead after one quarter and extended it to 20-11 lead at half.

Both teams would find some offense in the second half. The Swedes went on their typical run but, the Cardinals matched it. In the end, it came down to free-throws. Gothenburg didn’t shoot the ball well from the charity stripe (14-28), however Ty Clement and Will Healey hit enough at the end to solidify the win.

Chadron had the lead down to three with 10 seconds left. The Swedes faced the full-court press. Collin Hahn threw in a long pass to Clement who went up and got the ball and was simultaneously fouled. He hit one of his two free-throws. A missed shot by the Cardinals Spencer Margetts led to a foul of Healey who then hit two free-throws to ice the win.

Clement finished with a game-high 19 points, Healey chipped in with 12 points. The Swedes advanced to 25-2, they will play March 9 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The brackets for the state championship will become official on Wednesday.

Roger Koehler post game talk.

Click here to listen to the game.