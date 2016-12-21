(Audio) Coaching Search Is Now On For UNK

Kearney-UNK Athletic Director Paul Plinske on Wednesday held a press conference in an attempt to calm the waters after Josh Lamberson stepped down as head coach of the Lopers after just two years in Kearney. Lamberson is headed to Abilene Christian University where he will reportedly be the school’s new offensive coordinator. Abilene Christian recently became an FCS Football program and will play in a new stadium in 2017. Plinske says has doesn’t feel betrayed by Lamberson moving on.

While Lamberson was a fresh pick as a head coach for Plinske two years ago, the Lopers struggled under his leadership. UNK went just 1-21 the last two seasons, and Lamberson was entering the final year of a three year contract that was paying him $105,000 dollars a year. UNK offered Lamberson a contract extension this week through 2019 but Lamberson turned it down,. Plinske talks about what he is looking for this time around in a head coach.

Plinske is looking to move quickly as national letter of intent signing day is set for Feb 1st. UNK is scheduled to have a number of recruits on hand during the month of January. The Lopers once a power in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference haven’t had a winning season in football since joining the MIAA in 2012.