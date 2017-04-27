(Audio) Cooksley Headed To Broken Bow

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-231773 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Jayson Jorgensen | April 27, 2017
Kelly Cooksley, is taking over girls basketball program at Broken Bow

Elwood native Kelly Cooksley has been hired as the new head girls basketball coach at Broken Bow high school. Cooksley spent the last six years building Axtell into a successful program. The Wildcats went 95-49 in his tenure as head coach. Axtell won the 2015 FKC tournament championship and played in the District Finals the last two seasons, going 19-5 this past year.

Cooksley takes over an Indian program that won five games last season and hasn’t been to the state tournament since winning the Class C1 state title in 2003. Along with coaching basketball, Cooksley will teach P.E in the Broken Bow school system.  He replaces Riley Weems who will now serve as the assistant coach for the program. Cooksley spoke with KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen this week about the move.

