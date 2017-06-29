(Audio) Cozad Handles Lexington In Home Finale

Cozad-A huge first inning lifted Cozad to a 12-3 win over Pinnacle Bank of Lexington in Junior Legion baseball action last night as the game was stopped due to the run rule after the top of the 5th inning. In the first inning, Cozad sent 14 men to the plate against Lexington starter Luis Galvan. Maddux Meyer, Christian Timm, Kaleb Gibbens, Blake Hoffman, Adam Cole, Jonathan Neill and Austin Werner all singled as a part of Cozad’s nine hit attack in that frame.

Cole and Gibbens led Cozad at the plate by each driving in two runs on the night. Austyn Stewart was one of the few bright spots for Lexington as he doubled in two runs for Lexington in the 3rd inning. Lead off hitter Drake Taylor also had a nice game going 3-3 with two bunt singles. Cole earned the win for Cozad throwing the complete game as he surrendered three runs, six hits, and he also struck out six. Galvan took the loss for Lexington going two innings as he gave up 12 runs on ten hits. The Reds finish up the regular season at 7-6, Pinnacle Bank is now 8-18 on the year. Click for the podcast of Wednesday’s game