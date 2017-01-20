(Audio) Cozad & Lexington Split Games At The Barn

Cozad- For a third straight game, Cozad was good down the stretch as the Lady Haymakers rallied from a 35-30 deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Lexington 42-36 on Thursday. The Haymakers held the Minutemaids without a field goal in the fourth quarter as they won their third straight. Senior Sarah Yocom scored eight of Cozad’s 12 points in the fourth quarter. She finished the night with 21 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Courtney Hanson paced Lexington with 14 points as the Minutemaids are now 1-14 on the season and have not won since opening night. The Haymakers are 7-8 on the season and will host Holdrege on Saturday.

Lexington used strong play in the 2nd and 3rd quarters as they downed Cozad Thursday night 66-41. The Minutemen grabbed control of the game with a 13-4 run in the second quarter to take a 35-28 halftime advantage. Lexington extended the lead by scoring the first seven points of the 3rd quarter to lead 40-28 and controlled things the rest of the night. The Minutmen hit nine threes in the game while scoring a season high 66 points. Jake Leger led the Minutemen with 15 points, Andrew Saiz scored 13, while Dylan Richman and Hunter Kiburz scored 12. Cozad was led by Trestian Siemering who scored 13 while Blaine Emerson added nine. Cozad has now dropped three in a row to fall to 8-5 on the season and will host Holdrege on Saturday. Lexington is now 5-10 and won’t play again until Jan 31st when they host Broken Bow.