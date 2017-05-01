(Audio) Cozad Schools Hire New Activities Director & Assistant Principal

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-232794 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Jayson Jorgensen | May 1, 2017
Cozad Community Schools

Cozad Community schools has chosen Jordan Cudney to replace Cory Spotanski as high school Activities Director and Assistant Principal. Cudney is a native of Falls City who has a degree from Doane University. Cudney has spent the last five years as a teacher and as a coach at Crete High School.

While at Crete, Cudney has served as Health teacher and was in charge of the strength and conditioning program for the high school. Cudney has also been the Head Boys Track coach the last five years, and was the Offensive Coordinator for the football team. Before teaching at Crete, Cudney was a coach and a teacher in the Ord school system. Cudney has also been heavily involved in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes program at Crete. He replaces Cory Spotanski who is leaving Cozad to become the high school Principal and the Activites Director at Elm Creek. Cudney spoke this week with KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen about the move to Cozad.  Click here for the interview.

