Former Husker Star and Cozad native Jared Crick is still a free agent this summer. Crick missed all of last year with the Denver Broncos after injuring his back in training camp. KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen spoke with him about how things are progressing. Click here to listen .

Crick has spent six years in the NFL with Denver and Houston, appearing in 79 games with 47 starts. Crick has 199 tackles in his career with 8.5 sacks.