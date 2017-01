Former Husker Jared Crick just wrapped up his first year with the Denver Broncos. Crick played in all 16 games this year for the Broncos making 15 starts. The Cozad native finished with 53 tackles on the year which included three sacks. Crick helped Denver go 9-7 this season. He spoke this week with the Rural Radio Network’s Jayson Jorgensen. Click here to listen to the interview.