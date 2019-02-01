(Audio) Dusters Sweep Double Header From Minden

Click here to listen to podcast

Holdrege-Holdrege used a 24-7 run in the second half to down Minden on Thursday night 49-38 in high school basketball action. The Dusters actually trailed 31-25 midway through the 3rd before they turned the tables on the Whippets. Sophomore Tate Florell led the charge scoring 11 of his team high 16 points in the second half. Jackson Hilyard was also in double figures for the Dusters with 11 points as the Holdrege has now won three of its last four to improve to 6-11 on the season. Minden fell to 4-14 on the year as Elijiah Lovin led the way with 17 points with 15 of those coming in the first half.

In the girls game, Holdrege outscored Minden 12-1 in the fourth quarter for a 40-31 win. The Dusters led just 28-27 going into the fourth before winning for the fourth time this season. Minden went cold at the wrong time as they failed to hit a field goal in the final eight minutes. Freshman McKenna Ortgiesen and Mallory Pfeifer combined for 10 points in the fourth quarter as the Dusters pulled away for the victory. Jirsie Klein led Holdrege with 11 points, while Jenna Karn added 10. Minden was paced by Ryleigh Hanson and Sarah Hultquist who each had 10 as the Whippets fell to 8-12 on the season.