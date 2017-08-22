(Audio) Eagles Poised To Bounce Back

After struggling in recent years, Overton looks to bounce back this fall. Head coach Paul Heusinkvelt returns the core of last year’s team that went 2-6. KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen spoke with Coach Heusinkvelt. Click here to listen to interview

Overton returns quarterback Braden Kizer along with running backs Caleb Moore and Brendan Meier. Sophomore Ryan Lauby is also back in the backfield. Up front, the Eagles bring back, Schyler Brown, Josh Araujo, Chevy Davenport and Drake Davenport. Overton begins the season on Friday against Franklin.