(Audio) Elm Creek at Amherst – September 29, 2017

Elm Creek scored 26 first quarter points, and 20 more in the second, then took advantage of a running clock in the second half to top Amherst 60-6 on Friday evening in Amherst.

In the Class D-1, District #8 match up, the Buffaloes were led by Senior running back, Anthony Quintana, who rushed for 95 yards, had another 77 receiving yards, and 4 total touchdowns.

Amherst quarterback, Trace Baasch, led the Broncos with 125 yards passing.

Elm Creek improves to 4-1 on the year and hosts Overton next week, while Amherst falls to 0-5 and is at home again on Friday to face South Loup.

To listen to the game, click here.