(Audio) Elm Creek & Axtell Advance At FKC Tournament

Kearney-Elm Creek erased a late five point deficit to hold off Pleasanton on Thursday night 54-47 in the girls FKC semifinals in Kearney. The Bulldogs led 44-39 with 3:25 remaining before Taylor Gedert and Claire Cornell hit back to back three’s to help the top seeded Buffaloes survive. Pleasanton started the fourth quarter with a 38-37 lead and seemed poised to pull the big upset of the third ranked Buffaloes before Elm Creek’s late flurry. Cornell and Kenzie Deyo led Elm Creek with 15 points a piece. Allie Bauer was also in double figures with 10. Kayla Stubbs led Pleasanton with 18 points, while Kari Bauer chipped in with 11. Elm Creek improves to 17-2 on the season and will play in it’s fourth straight FKC title game on Saturday. Pleasanton is now 12-6 on the season. Click here to listen to the podcast.

In the second game of the night, Axtell jumped out to a 10-1 lead in the first quarter and eventually pulled away for a 56-42 victory. The Wildcats consistently drove to the lane and were able to get Overton in early foul trouble. Axtell led 27-18 at half and put the game away in the third quarter as they outscored Overton 18-10 as the pushed the lead to 20. The Wildcats were balanced with three players in double figures, Sophie Mellema had a big night with 13 points, Paige Kirby scored 13, while Caitlyn Callan scored 12 off of the bench as the Wildcats improved to 16-3 on the year. Overton who fell to 8-12 on the season, was led by Gracie Grote who scored 16, Sidney Enochs who battled foul trouble most of the night finished with 10. Axtell will face off against Elm Creek in the title game for a third straight year, Overton will play Pleasanton in the third place game at 2pm on Saturday. Click here to listen to the podcast.