(Audio) Elm Creek Headed To State

GRAND ISLAND- Elm Creek and Burwell battled on Saturday night in the D1-5 district final for the right to play in the girl’s state tournament next weekend in Lincoln. It was Elm Creek who came away victorious as they rallied to beat Burwell 50-39. In the first quarter, it was all Lady Longhorns as they jumped out to an 11-2 lead over Elm Creek. The Buffaloes however, as they have done all post season came roaring back. In the second quarter, Elm Creek started to fight back and Allie Bauer and Claire Cornell combined for 17 of Elm Creek’s 20 points as the Buffaloes got back into it. The second half was back and forth before the Buffaloes came on strong and took over in the fourth quarter.

For Elm Creek, Bauer led the way with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Cornell had 14 pts and nine boards and Kenzie Deyo scored 12 points and dished out five assists. For the Lady Longhorns, Blake Mann had a big game recording 24 points in the loss. Elm Creek improves to 23-2 and will play in the D1 state tournament and for Burwell, they finish the year at 16-10. This is Elm Creek’s first trip to state since 2004. They will play North Central at 10:45 on Thursday morning at Lincoln Southwest high school. KRVN sports will carry that game in Lincoln. Click here to listen to Saturday’s podcast.