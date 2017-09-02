(Audio) Elm Creek tops Bertrand 34-16

Elm Creek traveled to Bertrand on Friday night and evened their record at 1-1 on the young season with a 34-16 win over the Vikings.

The Bufffaloes racked up 356 total yards, including 262 yards rushing, 177 of which came from Senior running back, Devon Walker, who also ended the game with 4 rushing touchdowns.

Bertrand turned the ball over on their first two offensive possessions and struggled to get on track throughout the evening. 2-time All-District running back, Wyatt Wilken, ended the game with 107 yards on 18 carries for the Vikings, while fullback Jordan Holen tallied 46 yards on 9 carries.

For the Buffaloes, Junior quarterback Preston Walker passed for 94 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception late in the first half.

Elm Creek hosts Nebraska Christian next week while Bertrand, also now 1-1, travels to South Loup.

To listen to the game, click here.