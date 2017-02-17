(Audio) Elm Creek Uses Fourth Quarter Rally To Beat Alma

Holdrege-For a second straight game 3rd ranked Elm Creek had to rally to continue it’s postseason run as the Buffaloes used a strong fourth quarter to down Alma 60-52 in the D1-10 Subdistrict Final. On Tuesday Elm Creek escaped with a triple overtime win over Overton. This time around the Buffaloes trailed 46-43 at the start of the fourth quarter but used an 11-0 spurt to grab the lead as they moved on to next week’s district final. Alma had the upper hand early jumping out to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter and led 34-22 late in the first half. Kayla Kindler paced Alma with 15 or her team high 17 points in the first half as the Cardinals seemed poised to pull off the upset.

Elm Creek however held Alma without a field goal for the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter as they improved to 23-2 on the season. Claire Cornell led Elm Creek with 22 points and 13 rebounds, Allie Bauer had 19 points and 8 rebounds, while Kenzie Deyo finished with 11 points. Alma finishes the year at 11-14. The Buffaloes now play Burwell in the district final on Feb 24th. That game can be heard on 93.1 KRVN FM and krvn.com. Click here to listen to the podcast.