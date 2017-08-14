class="post-template-default single single-post postid-253511 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
(Audio) Fall Camp Off To A Good Start For UNK

BY Jayson Jorgensen | August 14, 2017
UNK Coach Josh Lynn, KRVN Photo

UNK held its first major scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday. Coach Josh Lynn has close to 20 new members on the team thanks to transfers and junior college players. Overall he feels camp is off to a good start.

One of those who joined the team last week is running back Darrien Daniels, who is a graduate transfer from Central Arkansas. Coming out of high school the St. Louis native was considered to be a three star recruit by ESPN and was listed as the 20th best player in the state of Missouri that year. Lynn feels all the newcomers have done a nice job.

UNK opens up the season on August 31st at home against Missouri Western. That is a game you can listen to on 93.1 KRVN FM

