(Audio) Fall Camp Off To A Good Start For UNK

UNK held its first major scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday. Coach Josh Lynn has close to 20 new members on the team thanks to transfers and junior college players. Overall he feels camp is off to a good start.

One of those who joined the team last week is running back Darrien Daniels, who is a graduate transfer from Central Arkansas. Coming out of high school the St. Louis native was considered to be a three star recruit by ESPN and was listed as the 20th best player in the state of Missouri that year. Lynn feels all the newcomers have done a nice job.

UNK opens up the season on August 31st at home against Missouri Western. That is a game you can listen to on 93.1 KRVN FM