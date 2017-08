Preseason camp started this week for the UNK Volleyball team. The Lopers start the year ranked 3rd in the Preseason Division Two rankings . KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen spoke this week with Loper head coach Rick Squires. Click here for the interview. UNK starts the season on Sept 1st in Hawaii against Chaminade. The Lopers home opener is set for Sept 7th.