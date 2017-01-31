class="post-template-default single single-post postid-212325 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
(Audio) FKC/TVC Meet Set For Thursday

BY Jayson Jorgensen | January 31, 2017
Kearney-Wrestlers from 16 different schools will converge on Kearney this Thursday as the Fort Kearny and the Twin Valley conferences have combined forces for one big day of wrestling action. Overton Superintendent Mark Aten who is the Activities Director of the FKC gives the reasons for doing this.

Aten says a lot of time and energy went into changing the format of these tournaments to make this work. He is hopeful this joint effort will take off.

Action starts on Thursday at 10am, with finals set for the afternoon.

