(Audio) Flyers Hope To Finish The Year Strong

Franklin-On the heels of a fantastic season and a District Championship the Franklin boys golf team looks to finish off the season on a good note as the Class D state tournament begins on Tuesday in North Platte. KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen spoke with coach Adam Boettcher about their season. Click here to listen. Members of the team include, Kelen Meyer (9th Grade), Ryan Weiss (10th), Trent Colby (12th), Alec Felzien (12th), and Kendall Colby (9th). Class D is being held this year at Lake Maloney golf course in North Platte. The two day tournament begins on Tuesday.