Axtell beats Elwood in 4 sets (25-22, 26-24, 18-25, and 25-21) to claim the 3rd place trophy in the 2017 Fort Kearny Conference volleyball tournament.

To listen to the 3rd Place Match, click here.

In the Championship Match, Pleasanton beat Overton in 4 sets (20-25, 27-25, 25-14, and 27-25) to win their first FKC championship in years.

To listen to the Championship Match, click here.