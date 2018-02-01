(Audio) Fort Kearny Conference Semifinals Set For Tonight In Kearney

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-287740 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
BY Jayson Jorgensen | February 1, 2018
Claire Cornell and Elm Creek Look To Defend FKC Title-KRVN Photo Paul Pack

Kearney-The Viaero Event Center in Kearney is once again the site for the Fort Kearny Conference Girls & Boys Basketball tournament. The Girls semifinals are set for tonight. In the 6pm game, Axtell (11-7) plays top seeded Pleasanton (17-1). The 7:45pm game has Elm Creek (14-4) against Elwood (10-10). The Pirates upended 2nd seeded Overton on Tuesday night. Head coach Patrick Ropers says this is a big deal for the Pirates to be in the semifinals.

All of tonight’s games can be heard on 880 KRVN, 106.9FM and krvn.co.

