(Audio) Fort Kearny Conference Semifinals Set For Tonight In Kearney

Kearney-The Viaero Event Center in Kearney is once again the site for the Fort Kearny Conference Girls & Boys Basketball tournament. The Girls semifinals are set for tonight. In the 6pm game, Axtell (11-7) plays top seeded Pleasanton (17-1). The 7:45pm game has Elm Creek (14-4) against Elwood (10-10). The Pirates upended 2nd seeded Overton on Tuesday night. Head coach Patrick Ropers says this is a big deal for the Pirates to be in the semifinals.

All of tonight’s games can be heard on 880 KRVN, 106.9FM and krvn.co.