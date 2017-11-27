(Audio) Frost Sidesteps Coaching Future Questions

Central Florida plays Memphis in the American Athletic Conference Football title game on Saturday in Orlando. The game is being overshadowed by the speculation that second year UCF head coach Scott Frost is one of the leading candidates to replace Mike Riley as head coach at Nebraska. On Monday during the championship game teleconference Frost was asked if he would be back to coach Central Florida in 2018.

Frost took over a program that three years ago went 0-12, last year they finished 6-6 and this year they are undefeated going into their matchup with Memphis. Frost starred at Nebraska leading the Huskers to a share of the national title in 1997. Kickoff on Saturday is set for 11am central time.