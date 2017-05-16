(Audio) Golf Ball Drop Coming To Lexington

The Lexington Football team is holding a fundraiser this spring. The team is holding a golf ball drop at the Lexington practice field on Wednesday May 24th at 5:30pm. The team will hold a 7-7 flag football demonstration before the golf balls are dropped at 6pm. Golf balls can be purchased from any football member. The closest ball to the pin will win 1,500 dollars. 2nd place 1,000 dollars and 3rd place 500 dollars. Farthest from the hole will take home 50 dollars. Jayson Jorgensen spoke with head coach Jeff Rowan about this event.