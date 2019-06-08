(Audio) Gothenburg rallies past Cozad

COZAD – Despite taking an early lead, the Cozad seniors committed four errors that would come back to haunt them. Gothenburg rallied from a 2-0 deficit, to beat the Reds, 3-2 Friday night.

Cozad jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning after Kaleb Gibbons fought off a fastball to right field for a single that brought in the first two runs of the game. However, the Reds offense would go silent the remaining six innings.

Gothenburg got within one run in the third after Brady Harrison laced a double to left field. The Melons would get another run in the fifth, despite not collecting a hit, but took advantage of two errors in the frame. The eventual game winning run came in the sixth when Chandler Harm laid down a perfect squeeze bunt that brought in Bryce Ryker from third.

The Reds struggled at the plate due in part to Gothenburg pitcher, Jordan Rossell. He pitched six innings, allowed only three hits, two runs, walked two and struck out six for his first win of the season. Matthew Zimbleman came in for the save.

If not plaqued by errors, Cozad’s Spencer Pleschourt might have been good enough for the victory. He pitched seven innings, allowed five hits, three runs, only one earned and struck out seven.

Cozad drops to 3-2, with both losses this season coming to Gothenburg. While the Melons improved to 5-3. The Reds will play at Holdrege on Tuesday while Gothenburg plays Alma on Sunday.

Listen to the game here.