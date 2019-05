Trenton Harbor of Gothenburg will play this weekend in the Nebraska Shrine Bowl. KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen spoke with him this week about this big honor. Click here to listen

Last year Harbor rushed for over 1,100 yards and helped Gothenburg go 8-3 as they made it to the second round of the Class C1 state playoffs. Saturday’s game is set for 2pm in Kearney at UNK.