Neleigh Hall is taking over the volleyball program at Cozad high school. The native of Grand Island was the Freshman coach for the Haymakers last year. Hall played at Northwest high school on their Class B State Championship and State Runner Up teams in 2012, 2011. After playing for the Vikings, Hall became an assistant coach and helped out with their club program. She will graduate in December from UNK. Click here for inteview with Hall with KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen.