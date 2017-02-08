(Audio) HAYMAKERS AND BUFFALOES SPLIT GAMES ON TUESDAY NIGHT

The Gibbon girls overcame a 10-7 first quarter deficit to beat Cozad in Gibbon on Tuesday night, 45-40. The Lady Bufaloes started the second quarter on a 7-0 run and never looked back, leading at halftime 24-19, and 32-26 after 3. The Buffaloes improved to 6-15 on the season while the Lady Haymakers fall to 10-12. Miranda Smith led all scorers with 19 points for Gibbon, while Sydni Kroll had 13 and Ellie Snell scored 12. For the Haymakers, they were led by Sarah Yocum with 10 points.

For the boys, Cozad jumped out to a 12-2 lead early in the game en route to a 70-43 victory. After that early lead, Gibbon called timeout and the Buffaloes were able to close the gap to 1. On the ensuing possession, the Haymakers hit a 3-pointer to get back on track and lead 20-13 after 1. Cozad moved their record to 12-9, bettering their win total for all of last year, while Gibbon fell to 7-14. It was a balanced scoring affair for the Haymakers as all five Cozad starters scored early in the game and 4 separate players finished in double figures. For Cozad, Toby Salazar led all scorers with 13, Dillon Geiser and Kyle German had 11, and Tristan Siemering had 10. For the Buffaloes, both Collin Niemack and Collin Dorszynski had 11.

