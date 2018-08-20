(Audio) Haymakers Excited About The Fall

Veteran head coach Brian Cargill is looking for a much improved season from the the Haymakers. Last year was a struggle as Cozad went just 2-7. KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen spoke with Cargill about this year’s version of the Haymakers. Click here to listen.

Last year Quarterback Adam Cole passed for over 1,000 yards and six touchdowns as a Junior. Look for Sophomore Matthew Schuster to have an even bigger season as he rushed for over 450 yards and six touchdowns last fall. On defense, Luke Breon returns after registering 83 stops a year ago. Cozad starts the year at home on Friday against Ord with kickoff at 7pm. That game can be heard on 880 KRVN 106.9 FM and KRVN.com.