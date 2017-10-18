class="post-template-default single single-post postid-266515 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
(Audio) Holdrege Looks To Continue Success At State Meet

BY Jayson Jorgensen | October 18, 2017
2017 Holdrege Cross County Team, Photo Courtesy Holdrege Public Schools

The Holdrege girls and boys Cross Country teams look to finish off the season on a good note on Friday at the NSAA State Cross Country Meet in Kearney. Last week both the Duster girls and boys won the C-4 District Titles. KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen spoke this week with Dusters Head Coach Steph Fuehrer and she says both teams had great days.

Last year the Holdrege boys won the Class C State title while the girls finished 3rd. Members of this year’s teams include, Gavin Klein (12), Tyler Peterson (11), Trevor Matousek (12), Caden Erickson (11), Jackson Hilyard (10), Austin Marshall (12). Members of the girls squad includes, Baylee Barnett (12), Jirsie Klein (10),Kenzie Hurlbert (10),Lacy Biltoft (9), Caylin McCormick (12).

