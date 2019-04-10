(Video) Hruza Sets New State Record

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-378004 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
BY Jayson Jorgensen | April 10, 2019
It was a day to remember for track & field at the Dutch Zorn track & field invite. Gothenburg’s Tyce Hruza cleared 16 feet, 7 and a quarter inches in the pole vault to set a new state all class record in that event.  Hruza talks with KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen about his accomplishment. Click here to listen to interview. The old record was 16-7 set by Seth Burney of Beatrice in 2006.  Once the mark is verified by the NSAA, Hrzua will own the state mark. Hruza is the defending Class B state champion.

Click here of video of vault. Video courtesy of Tom Salsbury of Lexington

 

 

