(Audio) Hueftle Headed To South America

BY Jayson Jorgensen | August 6, 2019
Eustis Rancher Kevan Hueftle-Courtesy Photo

Eustis Rancher Kevan Hueftle continues to chase his dream in the sport of track and field. Hueftle learned this summer he will be a part of team USA in the upcoming Para Pan Games in Peru.  KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen talks with him about his big upcoming trip. Click here to listen

