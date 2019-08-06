Eustis Rancher Kevan Hueftle continues to chase his dream in the sport of track and field. Hueftle learned this summer he will be a part of team USA in the upcoming Para Pan Games in Peru. KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen talks with him about his big upcoming trip. Click here to listen
(Audio) Hueftle Headed To South America
Eustis Rancher Kevan Hueftle-Courtesy Photo
