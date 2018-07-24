(Audio) Husker Senior Wants To Go Out On A Winning Note

If Nebraska’s new offense under head coach Scott Frost is going to be

successful this season, the Huskers will have to play better upfront. Last year NU was very one dimensional as they ranked 127th in the country in rushing yardage. Left guard Jerald Foster is back to help bolster the Oline and he takes issue with folks who don’t think NU can bounce back quickly.

Foster made his comments at Big Ten Media days in Chicago this week. Improved play upfront will help whoever starts at quarterback to settle in at that position. Last year Nebraska gained at least five yards on just 33 percent of it’s running plays. Look for that number to increase this season.