Top ranked Kearney Catholic is set to defend its C1 State Basketball title as the Stars begin play in the NSAA State tournament on Thursday against Malcom. KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen spoke this week with head coach Rick Petri about Kearney Catholic’s season. Click here to listen to the interview. Kearney Catholic is 27-0 and has won 42 straight games dating back to last year. The Stars are the 3rd seed and will play Malcom at 9am on Thursday at the Devaney Center.