(Audio) Kearney High Boys Soccer State Bound, Again

For the 3rd time in a row and the 11th time in 13 years, the Kearney High Boys Soccer team is heading to the state tournament. The Bearcats boast the 2nd-best record in Class A, at 17-3, and come into this year’s state tournament as the #3-seed.

In an interview with the Rural Radio Network, Head Coach Scott Steinbrook talked about the journey his program has been through to reach the state tournament over so many years; facing traditional rival, Grand Island Senior High, on Wednesday morning in the first round; and more!

