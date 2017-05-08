class="post-template-default single single-post postid-234414 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
(Audio) Kearney High Boys Soccer State Bound, Again | KRVN Radio

(Audio) Kearney High Boys Soccer State Bound, Again

BY Brandon Benitz | May 8, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
(Audio) Kearney High Boys Soccer State Bound, Again

For the 3rd time in a row and the 11th time in 13 years, the Kearney High Boys Soccer team is heading to the state tournament. The Bearcats boast the 2nd-best record in Class A, at 17-3, and come into this year’s state tournament as the #3-seed.

In an interview with the Rural Radio Network, Head Coach Scott Steinbrook talked about the journey his program has been through to reach the state tournament over so many years; facing traditional rival, Grand Island Senior High, on Wednesday morning in the first round; and more!

Click here to listen to the interview.

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments