Minden high school has hired Kearney native Carter Pratt to teach 3rd grade and be the new head boys basketball coach. Pratt replaces Jordan Reinerston as coach of the Whippets. Before taking the job in Minden, Pratt was the head freshman coach at Gretna high school since 2011. He spoke this week with KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen about this new opportunity Click here to listen to the interview. Pratt is a 2011 graduate of Kearney High. He takes over a Whippet program that went 5-17 this past season.