UNK kicks off it’s season on Thursday night against Missouri Western. Kollin Kenton of Lexington will start for the Lopers at Right Guard. KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen spoke with him about how fall camp has gone for the team and himself

Kenton the 6-4 290 pound sophomore played in four games last year for UNK with one start. Kickoff on Thursday night is set for 7pm and you can hear the game on 93.1 KRVN FM and krvn.com